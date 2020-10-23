Bihar CM Nitish Not Convinced; Wants Proof From PM Modi: Paswan Pre-empts Attack On LJP

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first election rally in Bihar, Chirag Paswan has said that incumbent CM Nitish Kumar wants 'proof' from the PM on broken ties of LJP-BJP. In a tweet on Friday, just an hour ahead of PM Modi's first rally in Sasaram, Chirag Paswan said that CM Nitish wasn't satisfied even after Home Minister Amit Shah said that LJP will not contest with the NDA, adding that now he wants PM Modi to say so.

Chirag's tweet seems like his defense from any upcoming jibe by PM Modi in his rallies on Friday. Chirag Paswan had announced that his party LJP will contest solo in the elections as he doesn't believe in Nitish's agenda. Since then, he has been targeting Nitish Kumar for 'ruining' Bihar and has urged voters to vote against the JDU. However, he has exuded confidence on Prime Minister Modi's leadership and vision.

Earlier on Thursday, Chirag Paswan pointed out Nitish Kumar's history of betraying his alliance partners and said that he had abruptly joined hands with RJD only to leave the Mahagatbandhan later and rejoin the NDA alliance. Paswan expressed hope that Kumar should not join hands with RJD after the declaration of results.

The Bihar Assembly election will be held in 3 phases- October 28, November 3 and November 7 with the counting of votes scheduled for November 10.

LJP's poll strategy in this year's Bihar elections

Even as LJP announced that it is quitting the NDA and will contest the Bihar polls on its own, it has claimed that Bihar will get a BJP-LJP government this year. LJP chief Chirag Paswan has said that it is because of Nitish Kumar that he is not contesting with the NDA. As the poll season heats up, he has not left a single moment to attack CM Nitish, while heaping praises for PM Modi. Calling himself PM's "Hanuman", Chirag Paswan has said that BJP must attack LJP to follow "coalition dharma" with the JDU.

Moreover, amid rumours in Patna that poll strategist and former JDU vice president Prashant Kishor is working with LJP, Chirag Paswan has claimed that Nitish Kumar is spreading these lies as he is "afraid", while asserting that his 20-year old party can win elections without anyone's help. On the other hand, BJP has slammed Paswan's attempt to misguide the voters and affirmed that Nitish Kumar will be the CM if NDA is voted to power.

Bihar elections

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

There are two other alliances in fray - Owaisi's AIMIM has stitched an alliance with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP called 'Grand Democratic Secular Front'. The alliance has fielded Kushwaha as the chief ministerial face. Another alliance named 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)', consist of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party. They have made Pappu Yadav their CM face.

