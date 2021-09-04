Bihar CM Says Probe On After JDU MLA Spotted Unclothed On Train

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar on Saturday asserted that an investigation was going on in the incident, where one of his party MLAs Gopal Mandal was spotted roaming unclothed. The MLA was spotted while traveling from Patna to New Delhi on the Tejas Rajdhani Express train on September 2.

"An investigation is taking place...," said the Chief Minister while speaking to the media about the incident.

After a picture of Mandal went viral on social media platforms, Mandal clarified that he had an upset stomach during his journey to New Delhi. Defending his action, the JDU MLA said, "It is not that serious an issue. I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey. I do not lie."

"The moment I boarded the train, I wanted to use the loo immediately. So I removed my kurta-pajama and took the towel on my shoulder. I did not have the time to wrap it around my waist," said Mandal.

He further said that a passenger stopped him by holding his hand and quizzed him. "Then I rushed to the toilet," Mandal said. "The moment I came out, I asked him who are you. He said I am general public. To which I questioned who does this to an MLA," the JDU leader further said, claiming that there were no women passengers present in the compartment when he went to the washroom.

Mandal further said that when the police arrived, he showed them his clothes. "I am almost 60 years old. That man held my hand and embarrassed me. He pushed me to which I responded by abusing. Thereafter, I apologized to him," he said.

MLA registers FIR against a fellow passenger

Meanwhile, the MLA Gopal Mandal has filed a complaint against a fellow passenger. In the complaint registered at GRP New Delhi Railway Station, Mandal has accused fellow passenger Prahlad Paswan of misbehaving and snatching his gold chain and rings. The case has been transferred to Buxer for further investigation.

As per reports, this is not the first time Gopal Mandal has stirred controversy. In March, Bhagalpur villagers held him hostage in opposition to a 20-acre land deal acquisition. When Mandal reached Bhagalpur, villagers informed him that the land was disputed and the JDU MLA wanted to leave, but was stopped by angry villagers. Calling the police, Mandal sought their help with arms threatening to shoot the villagers. He said, "I always carry a revolver and will kill anyone if required."

Image: PTI & @divyaprakas8 -Twitter