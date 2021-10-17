Bihar Deputy CM Criticises Oppn For Failing To Unite Over Killing Of Non-local In Srinagar

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad criticized the killing of a Bihar resident by terrorists in Srinagar's Eidgah area on Sunday and attacked the opposition parties for failing to unite on the issue.

Tarkishore Prasad said, "It is surprising that even in such killings, the opposition parties of India are not coming together. This proves where the politics of votes has taken those parties. But the people of this country are aware of everything. They are together against Pakistan-backed terrorism which is behind these killings."

The Jammu and Kashmir Police announced on Saturday that two non-local labourers who were shot upon by terrorists in Srinagar and Pulwama had died due to severe injuries.

The police informed, "A gol gappa seller Arbind Kumar Sah, from Bihar’s Banka, killed by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir."

Terrorists fired upon 2 non-local labourers in Srinagar and Pulwama. Arvind Kumar Shah of Banka, Bihar succumbed to injuries in Srinagar and Sagir Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh was critically injured in Pulwama. Areas have been cordoned and searches started,” said Kashmir zone police. "Non-local labourer Sagir Ahmad of Saharanpur, UP who was critically injured in a terror attack in Pulwama, also succumbed to his injuries," the police added.

L-G Sinha Condemns Murder Of Civilians In Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha severely condemned the barbaric killings of two civilians by terrorists in Srinagar and Pulwama on Saturday. In the midst of a wave of targeted killings in the Union Territory, two non-local citizens, Arbind Kumar and Sagir Ahmad, were killed down by terrorists in broad daylight. LG Sinha sent heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families during this difficult time.

As efforts to smash terrorists and their ecosystem in J&K intensified, he assured that the perpetrators of the heinous crimes "would pay a very severe price for killing innocent citizens." Sinha asked the people to speak with one voice and join the government in its fight against terrorism.

Bihar CM Announces Ex-gratia

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia payout of Rs 2 lakh from the CM relief fund to the next of kin of Arbind Kumar Sah, who was killed by terrorists in Srinagar. Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi stated that he spoke with LG Sinha over the phone about the incident. He was informed that Arbind Kumar Sah's body was being returned to his hometown.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/Tarkishore Prasad/Facebook