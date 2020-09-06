Bihar Elections: Tej Pratap Yadav Likely To Contest From Hasanpur Instead Of Mahua

Ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav is likely to contest from Hasanpur constituency. The RJD leader is currently an MLA and holds the Mahua seat. The eldest son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap earlier in the day put out a tweet with the banner of his visit to the Hasanpur Vidhan Sambha, adding fuel to the speculations of him changing seats.

हर घर होगा तेज संवाद। कल दिनांक 07/09/2020 को आ रहा हूँ हसनपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र।। pic.twitter.com/WklqVduHaP — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) September 6, 2020

Tejashwi Yadav Attacks Nitish Kumar

Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked the Nitish Kumar government after it announced government jobs to kin of SC/ST person killed in the state just before the Assembly polls, asking why such a policy is not extended to OBC and general category people who are killed.

READ | Bihar Polls: BJP Names Ravi Shankar Prasad As Campaign Chief; Fadnavis Not Mentioned

"Since polls are nearing, Nitish Kumar has announced government jobs to kin of SC/ST person killed in Bihar. Why shouldn't jobs be given to kin of people of OBC or the general category who are killed? This is like encouraging the murder of SC/ST people," the RJD leader said.

READ | Bihar Polls: Nitish Kumar Kicks Off Campaign With 'Nischay Samwaad' Rally On September 7

Bihar assembly elections

Bihar will go to polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the EC releasing guidelines for conducting polls. As BJP lost in Delhi, all eyes are set on former party chief Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar -led JDU. While Kumar faces strong anti-incumbency, RJD - Bihar's main opposition has lost the lustre it once had due to the absence of it's chief Lalu Prasad Yadav - with his son Tejashwi, most likely to be named as CM hopeful. Currently, the JDU-BJP combination rules the state with 131 seats, while the RJD-Congress opposition has 111 seats. The Election Commission has also released specific COVID-19 guidelines for polling, counting votes amid the pandemic.

(with inputs from ANI)

(PTI Image)