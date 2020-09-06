Bihar Polls: Nitish Kumar Kicks Off Campaign With 'Nischay Samwaad' Rally On September 7

Sounding the poll bugle, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Sunday, that he will be addressing his first virtual election campaign with a 'Nischay Samwaad' on Monday at 11:30 AM. The rally which was scheduled on Sunday was postponed due to statewide- mourning on the demise of ex-President Pranab Mukherjee. Kumar is seeking a sixth term as CM as the JD(U)-BJP alliance eyes a win in the October-November Assembly polls.

JD(U)'s virtual campaign

On Wednesday, Janata Dal (United) launched a digital platform on which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will kick off the election campaign on September 7. The party launched JDUlive.com app with a capacity to link 10 lakh viewers at a time. Apart from streaming the public rally live on jdulive.com, it will also be broadcast on other social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Youtube besides live coverage of the programme by the news channels. The app has reportedly been developed by Bihar-born IITians and has all of Nitish Kumar's speeches loaded along with the party's achievements and works.

BJP has already held its two-day state executive committee meeting on August 22-23 through a virtual medium which was addressed by its national president J P Nadda, general secretary (organization) B L Santhosh, general secretary Bhupender Yadav. Moreover, the BJP released its list of election campaign committee - headed by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad along with Sub-heads - Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Shahnawaz Hussain. The election Operations committee will be headed by Union Minister Nityananda Rai while the election management committee will be headed by Bihar's health minister Mangal Pandey. The committees consisting of 70 members did not include Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis who was touted to have a major role in the election campaign.

Bihar assembly elections

Bihar will go to polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the EC releasing guidelines for conducting polls. As BJP lost in Delhi, all eyes are set on former party chief Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar -led JDU. While Kumar faces strong anti-incumbency, RJD - Bihar's main opposition has lost the lustre it once had due to the absence of it's chief Lalu Prasad Yadav - with his son Tejashwi, most likely to be named as CM hopeful. Currently, the JDU-BJP combination rules the state with 131 seats, while the RJD-Congress opposition has 111 seats.

