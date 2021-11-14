Bihar Min Slams RJD For Politics Over Journalist's Murder; 'We Don't Protect Criminals'

Bihar Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin on Sunday asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar is taking strict action against criminals instead of protecting them like the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) government in the past.

"We have worked for the development of Bihar by focussing on law and order in the state. The Nitish Kumar-led government has never offered protection to the criminals unlike Tejashwi Yadav and governments under his party," Nitin Nabin said.

The Minister said, "There are dozens of cases when his party would keep the criminals inside their homes under our rule, criminals have been sent to jail and the administration has dealt with them strictly. The ones who are guilty are getting punished." The Minister's statement came after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the NDA government on the law and order situation in Bihar after a local journalist was killed in the Benipatti region of the state. The family of the local journalist has claimed that Minister Leshi Singh is responsible for the incident.

Tejashwi Yadav demands ouster of Minister Leshi Singh

Lashing out at the Nitish Kumar govt, Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav demanded why Leshi Singh was not made to resign yet. He urged CM Nitish Kumar to set a timeline on what action he would take against the minister, demanding JD(U)'s stance on the issue. The CM is yet to comment on the issue.

"Nitish Kumar's minister Leshi Singh, her nephew are accused. SHO has been suspended, but when the deceased's relatives are clearly accusing Leshi Singh & her nephew, then why is the state govt & its head silent? Nitish Kumar should set a time frame - if he is going to remove his minister (Leshi Singh), when will action be taken? How many women will become widows before Nitish Kumar wakes up?," said Tejashwi Yadav.

Journalist murdered in Bihar's Benipatti region

As per reports, Rintu Singh was shot dead on Friday by unknown assailants mere nine days after he narrowly escaped an attempt on his life. Rintu Singh had filed a complaint with the police claiming that on November 3, he was attacked while he was returning to Sarsi from Mirganj outside his own home. Naming one Ashish Singh - Leshi Singh's nephew, he claimed that Singh and his associates had shot at him while he was mere 50 metres away from his home. His kin has alleged that if local police had probed into that incident in a timely manner, Rintu Singh would not have died.

(With ANI inputs)