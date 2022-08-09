'Bihar Will Teach Him A Lesson': Giriraj Singh Fumes At Nitish Kumar After NDA Split

After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapped his ties with the NDA and planned to form the government with the Mahagathbandhan, Union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh came down heavily upon Kumar and said his 'PM aspirations' has again cropped up and the people of the state will teach him a lesson.

Bihar, on August 9, saw a regime change as Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation to the state Governor to exit the NDA coalition and join the Mahagathbandhan with the Congress and Left parties. Kumar is expected to take the Oath of Office on August 10 at 2 pm.

'People of Bihar will teach him a lesson': Giriraj Singh

Singh claimed that Nitish Kumar wants to become the Prime Minister of the country. "The ambition to become the Prime Minister has taken shape in him (Nitish Kumar). He doesn't have a place in the NDA but now, he will have no place among the people of the country. The people of Bihar will teach him a lesson again," said Giriraj Singh.

Significantly, the JD(U)'s Parliamentary board leader Upendra Kushwaha also posted a cryptic tweet suggesting the people of the country are waiting for Nitish Kumar, indicating he might run for the post of Prime Minister in 2024. Taking to Twitter, Kushwaha said, "Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar Ji for the accountability of leadership of the new coalition in the new form. Nitish Ji, go ahead. The country is waiting for you (sic)".

JDU breaks ties with NDA

Earlier on August 9, Nitish Kumar decided to part ways with the NDA citing that BJP was trying to create a rift within the JD(U). In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Kumar said, "Today, our MPs, MLAs & elected representatives met and it was everyone's decision to leave NDA. I accepted this decision and resigned from the post of CM that I was holding in the NDA government in Bihar."

RJD is the single largest party in Bihar Assembly with 79 seats. JD(U)'s former ally, BJP, is the second largest party, narrowly behind the RJD with 77 seats, but considerably ahead of the Nitish Kumar-led party's 45 members in the 243-member House.

(Image: ANI)