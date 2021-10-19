'Biharis Will Settle Kashmir Issue If Left To Us': Ex-Bihar CM Manjhi On J&K Killings

Censuring the heinous killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that "Biharis are capable of settling the Kashmir issue" if the situation gets out of control.

"There is no doubt that the government is making all efforts. Still, incidents are taking place, So I say that if the situation is getting out of control, we Biharis will settle the Kashmir issue if it is left to us," Manjhi said.

Former Bihar CM Manjhi assures to solve J-K targeted killing issue

When asked how he would sort out the issue, the former Bihar CM said,

"We will form a strategy. We will talk to people. We have excellent officers in Bihar. With their help, we will sort out the issue."

As per reports by local media, the former Bihar CM urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to let people of Bihar solve the issue, claiming to solve the matter within a time span of just 15 days.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Monday censured the targeted killing of Bihari migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir, stating the incidents have created an "environment of fear".

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar talks terror issues with J-K LG Manoj Sinha

Citing the repeated attacks on the Bihari Migrants and other non-local labourers in the valley, Bihar CM dialed Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha to discuss the situation, demanding the safety of migrant workers. Meanwhile, senior BJP officials are also in touch with their counterparts in the Union Territory over the incident.

"It's a matter of serious concern that people who have gone for work are being deliberately targeted in J&K. Authorities concerned must remain alert to check such incidents there," the Bihar CM stated.

Two migrant workers from Bihar were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district on Sunday, taking the total toll of civilians killed in targeted attacks in J&K this month to 11. Another labourer sustained a bullet injury.

CM Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia for kins of deceased family members

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased Raja Reshi Dev and Yoginder Reshi Dev who were killed by the terrorists on Sunday in Kulgam's Wanpoh district. The Bihar CM also expressed his concern over the health of the third victim, Chun Chun Rishi Dev, who was injured in the accident and is currently hospitalised.

Meanwhile, in a key development, Indian Army Chief MM Naravane is all set for a 2-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir for reviewing the overall security situation in the region. Reports suggest that the Army chief will also visit areas near the Line of Control to be briefed by top Army servicemen regarding the ongoing operations there.

Inputs: ANI/PTI

Image: PTI

