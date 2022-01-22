BJP, AAP Face-off Over Easing Of COVID-19 Curbs In Delhi As LG Insists On Status Quo

Aam Aadmi Party's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday slammed Delhi LG Anil Baijal for rejecting recommendations of the Delhi government of lifting weekend curfew from Delhi. Earlier Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to the LG requesting to relax restrictions in the national capital.

AAP vs BJP over relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

"We all know as to how Governments across the world are working in tandem in Corona times but in Delhi, BJP is trying its best to take political benefit out of this. In the last two years, AAP leaders were on the streets listening to the people's grievances but BJP MPs were missing. When Delhi needed Oxygen, not even one BJP leader raised voice that the central govt is not giving oxygen to Delhi and today when Omicron is wreaking havoc, again BJP is doing low-level politics. When the third wave in Delhi was on peak, BJP leaders created panic by circulating videos of crowded markets in Delhi, however similar situation was there in markets of BJP ruled states" said Saurabh Bhardwaj.

While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Saurabh Bhardwaj attacked Delhi BJP saying that BJP in Delhi has spread misinformation among the people of Delhi.

"Looking at the rush in Delhi markets, city govt imposed restrictions in Delhi like weekend curfew and closing down markets to control the infection but as soon as markets got closed, BJP leaders again started circulating videos of closed markets and through this they sent out a message that Arvind Kejriwal has ruined traders of Delhi," said AAP spox.

Earlier Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to the LG requesting to relax restrictions in the national capital but LG has rejected the proposal sent by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Aam Aadmi Party has now said that the proposal has been rejected by Delhi LG on the directions of Delhi BJP.

"After assessing the situation in Delhi, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia did a press conference and said that looking at decreasing cases of Covid in Delhi, restrictions of odd-even and weekend curfew should now be lifted and sent these recommendations to Delhi LG but BJP nominated Delhi LG Anil Baijal rejected those recommendations. Now we want to know from BJP if it will protest in front of LG office?", said Bhardwaj.

Aam Aadmi Party further stated that the reality of BJP in Delhi stands exposed, "Today we have exposed the real face of Delhi BJP in front of people and traders of Delhi. Delhi BJP is spreading hatred between traders and non-traders of Delhi" said Delhi legislator Saurabh Bhardwaj.

