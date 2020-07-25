BJP-AAP Face-off Over Ghazipur Garbage Mountain, AAP Visits Site For Inspection

Massive war of words has erupted between BJP and AAP after BJP MP Gautam Gambhir in a tweet informed that Asia's largest garbage mountain in East Delhi was down by 40 feet in one year.

In his tweet, cricketer-turned-politician reminded people of his constituency that if he doesn't deliver he will never contest elections again.

After the claims made by Gautam Gambhir, AAP MLA from Kondli assembly constituency Kuldeep Kumar inspected Ghazipur landfill site to verify the claims of BJP MP.

"After the claims made by Gautam Gambhir, I went to inspect landfill site, when I reached there, officials of EDMC had also come. After speaking to locals there I got to know that it's nothing but a fake stunt of BJP MP Gautam Gambhir. There is no such reduction but a significant increase in the width of the landfill. Only 600 tonnes of garbage is recycled in a single day by two machines, while 2000 tonnes of garbage is dumped at the site itself," said AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar on his visit to Ghazipur landfill site.

Need to adopt Indore model

"We need to work on Indore model where officials are working on garbage management daily and we need to work on Indore model to reduce the height of Ghazipur landfill," added Kumar.

In an official Press Release, Aam Aadmi Party said that the information provided by BJP MP from East Delhi exposes the lie of BJP.

"This information clearly exposes the lie of the BJP about the reduction of the height of the Ghazipur landfill. In the last one year, the width of this landfill has increased and this is why the internal road of the landfill which was just 10 feet in diameter has become 30 feet due to the excessive garbage dumping," reads the statement released by AAP.

In his other tweet, Gautam Gambhir has slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for discrediting efforts of reducing the height of garbage mountain by sending AAP MLA to the landfill site. Gambir has invited Kejriwal to explain how the height of the garbage mountain has reduced.

