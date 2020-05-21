'Mamata As Health Minister Must Own This Up As Failure': BJP's Malviya On Nurses Resigning

Around 300 nurses have left Kolkata for Manipur after resigning from their jobs, said JS Joyrita, Deputy Residence Commissioner, Manipur Bhavan, Kolkata on Wednesday. Reacting to this, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya on Thursday slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she as Home Minister and Health Minister must own this up as her failure.

300 Manipuri nurses have left Kolkata, more to leave.

They spoke of discrimination, rasicsm and instances of people spitting (haven’t we heard of it) on them!

Lack of PPEs (long pending demand).

Mamata Banerjee as home minister and health minister must own this up as her failure. https://t.co/bvJPs4KEao — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 21, 2020

"Around 60 more nurses will be leaving tomorrow. We are getting many calls from people who want to go back to Manipur," JS Joyrita had added.

Earlier, ANI reported that 185 nurses have quit their job from hospitals in Kolkata and returned to Imphal. Cristella, a nurse said, "We are not happy that we left our duties. But we faced discrimination, racism and people sometimes spit on us. Lack of PPE kits, and people used to question us everywhere we went."

Amit Malviya on Monday had slammed the CM Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government after Kolkata Municipal Corporation "directly" declared two red zones as green. Responding to BJP Bengal's tweet where the party alleged that this was an "act of appeasement" by Mamata Banerjee Govt, as the order was "exclusive for Rajabazar and Belgachia," Malviya said that there are stipulated guidelines and rigorous evaluations which go into deciding whether a zone is Green or Red.

'Save Bengal before it is late'

He added, "But under Health Minister Mamata Banerjee, it is political expediency and appeasement that decides and everything is naturally ‘Green’! Save Bengal before its too late" Mamata Banerjee does hold the health portfolio. With the significant drop in the numbers of containment zones in Kolkata from 339 to 286, Firhad Hakim, the chairperson of KMC's Board of Administrators had on Saturday informed that the densely populated slums of Rajabazar and Belgachia have turned green.

142 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 21 in Bengal, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Bengal to 3,103. Among the total people infected as on date, 1,136 have recovered and 253 have passed away.

