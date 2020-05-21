Trump Attacks Xi Jinping Directly; Says China Speaking 'stupidly' & Trying To Help Biden

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued his attack on China and said that the country is on a "massive disinformation campaign" because they are desperate to have "Sleepy Joe Biden" win the presidential race. Trump said China wants to do so that they can continue to "rip-off" the United States, as they have done for decades until he came along.

China is on a massive disinformation campaign because they are desperate to have Sleepy Joe Biden win the presidential race so they can continue to rip-off the United States, as they have done for decades, until I came along! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

'It all comes from the top'

Taking to Twitter, Trump slammed the Chinese Spokesman and said he "speaks stupidly on behalf of China". He alleged that China is desperately trying to deflect the pain and carnage that it has spread throughout the world. "Its disinformation and propaganda attack on the United States and Europe is a disgrace and it all comes from the top," Trump said, in what can only be seen as an allegation against his Chinese counterpart, adding, "They could have easily stopped the plague (Coronavirus), but they didn’t!"

Spokesman speaks stupidly on behalf of China, trying desperately to deflect the pain and carnage that their country spread throughout the world. Its disinformation and propaganda attack on the United States and Europe is a disgrace.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

Once dubbed as "historic" by him, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he now feels "differently" about the trade deal he signed with China earlier this year. He said this while once again venting out his frustration with the Beijing leadership, accusing it of letting coronavirus spread.

'...but it's been a very disappointing situation'

The US and China had signed a deal in January to end their 22-month-long trade war during which the two countries slapped tit-for-tat tariff hikes on products worth nearly half a trillion USD. Under it, Beijing agreed to increase its purchase of US goods by USD 200 billion in 2020-2021.

"I feel differently now about that deal than I did three months ago," Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting at the White House. "We will see what all happens, but it's been a very disappointing situation. A very disappointing thing happened with China because the plague flowed in and that wasn't supposed to happen and it could have been stopped," he said.

Trump said he was very excited when the trade deal with China was signed.

"But once the virus came in, once the plague, as I called it, came in, I said how did they let that happen? And how come it didn't go into other sections of China? Why did they block it from leaving Wuhan? But they didn't block it from going to the rest of the world, including the United States. Why is that? Beijing doesn't have it. Other places don't have it," he said. Trump did not respond to questions on retaliation against China.

(With PTI inputs)