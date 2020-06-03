BJP Prepones Its Digital Rally; RJD To Counter & Observe 'Garib Adhikar Diwas' On Same Day

BJP has rescheduled the date of proposed digital rally to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit shah to June 7. Earlier, it was scheduled for June 9.

At the digital rally, Amit Shah would be addressing 1 lakh people through video conferencing and the workers of the BJP and people in different parts of Bihar would be connected through Facebook live.

RJD's claims BJP under pressure

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that the BJP has changed its plan because of the pressure created by RJD to hold Garib Adhikar Diwas the same day, against its decision to hold a rally, when poor people are in distress.

READ: Bihar Govt Closes Migrants' Registration For Institutional Quarantine

Dismissing Tejashwi's claims, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal said, "We had to change the date of the digital rally from June 9 to June 7 because Amit Shahji had some other engagements on that day. In the current COVID scenario, we have to get used to digital interactions in order to avoid large gatherings. BJP has marshaled resources at all booth level in order to be prepared for elections ."

READ: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Asks Officials To Launch COVID-19 Awareness Campaign

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has also preponed his "Garib Adhikar Diwas " from 9th June to 7th June to counter Amit Shah. In a tweet, Tejashwi said that RJD has also decided to hold the Garib Adhikar Diwas on June 7 to showcase the insensitive approach of the BJP towards the poor people. The tweet in Hindi can be roughly translated as: "We are fighting for the rights of the poor people. We strive to provide food to the poor. That is why all workers supporters of RJD and people of Bihar will step out of their house on June 7 at 11 am and beat thaali and bowl to protest against the BJP's decision to hold a rally for elections, rather than thinking about the welfare of the poor."

राजद के दबाव में BJP ने प्रस्तावित 9 जून की वर्चुअल रैली को अब 7 जून को करने का निर्णय किया है।



लोग कोरोना और भूख से मर रहे है लेकिन BJP रैली कर रही है। इनकी संवेदनहीनता के प्रतिकार में राजद भी अब 7 जून को ही “ग़रीब अधिकार दिवस” मनायेगी। सभी बिहारवासी उस दिन थाली-कटोरा बजाएंगे। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 2, 2020

READ: Bihar Health Dept Distributes Condoms Among Migrant Labourers

The Bihar Assembly Polls are slated to be held in October or November. Even though the entire country is fighting COVID-19, the first digital rally to be addressed by Amit Shah will create the momentum for the Bihar Assembly Polls; and the counter-attack by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to beat thaali and bowl to appease the migrant labourers, will escalate the war of words between the Nitish led NDA and Tejaswi led UPA.

READ: BJP To Sound Poll Bugle In Bihar Next Week With 'virtual Rally' By Amit Shah