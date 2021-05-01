BJP & AAP Blame Each Other For 12 Deaths At Delhi's Batra Hospital Due To Oxygen Shortage

Blaming Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for the 12 deaths at Batra Hospital due to oxygen shortage, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday claimed 'Delhi people will never forgive the CM'. Patra alleged that inspite of the Centre extending support to Delhi govt it did not deliver oxygen to these hospitals. Kejriwal, on the other hand, has blamed the Centre for the deaths as the Executive Director of Batra Hospital prays 'that this situation doesn't arrive in our hospital or any other hospital over next few days or ever again'.

BJP blames Kejriwal govt for Batra Hospital deaths

CM Kejriwal mourns Batra Hospital deaths

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lamented that the capital had not been supplied its required quota of oxygen by the Centre. Claiming that Delhi needed 900 MT oxygen supply daily, CM Kejriwal said that only 490 MT was allocated to Delhi asking 'How can Delhi breathe in such low oxygen?'. Delhi - the worst-affected city has 99,361 active cases, 10,33,825 recovered cases and 16,147 fatalities.

Similarly, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia asked that if 10,000 MT oxygen is produced daily with a surplus of 7500 MT, why Delhi could not get 976 MT daily. He alleged that Delhi's quota is 490 MT but only being supplied 312 MT. He asked, "Why are the lives of the people of Delhi being played with?".

Twelve COVID-19 patients, including the HOD of the gastroenterology department, of Batra Hospital died allegedly due to oxygen shortage, officials said on Saturday. Of the twelve patients who died, six were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and two others were in high-density wards, he said, adding that R K Himthani, head of the gastroenterology department, was among those who died due to lack of oxygen. Himthani had been admitted to the hospital for the last 15-20 days, the medical director said.

The hospital had sent out an SOS message about oxygen shortage on Saturday when they had 2,500 litres of the life-saving gas left. Around 12.30 pm, the hospital authorities claimed they had run out of oxygen and the oxygen tanker arrived at 1.35 PM. Hospitals across the national capital and its suburbs have been sending out desperate messages of help on social media and other platforms, flagging their dwindling stocks of oxygen.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital had last week reported the death of 25 of its “sickest” patients as the administration struggled with depleting oxygen supplies. Twenty people died at the Jaipur Golden Hospital last week amid shortage of oxygen. The Delhi HC has warned the Centre with contempt proceedings if oxygen quota of Delhi (490 MT) is not met with, tasking Centre with arranging tankers for Delhi.