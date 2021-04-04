BJP & TMC Trade Barbs Over Video Showing Mamata Banerjee Shake Her Injured Leg

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have engaged in a bitter war of words over a purported video that shows West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ‘shaking’ her injured leg while sitting on a wheelchair.

Banerjee suffered injuries on her left leg after allegedly being attacked in Nandigram on March 10 and has been campaigning on her wheelchair ever since. The CM accused the BJP of the incident, while the rival party denied the charge. Moreover, the BJP has often raised doubts about the ‘attack’, claiming that she is "playing up her injuries to gain sympathy" in the ongoing election.

Sharing a 30-second video clip of the TMC Supremo on Facebook, BJP spokesperson Pronoy Roy, reportedly said: “Mamata Banerjee should stop putting up a drama over her injuries to garner public support in the midst of the assembly election.” He added that in case Mamata Banerjee was "exercising her leg by shaking it", then she should instead "start walking as that will help her recuperate faster".

BJP versus TMC

BJP leader Rahul Sinha also attacked the TMC, saying that the Chief Minister’s bandaged leg won't buy them votes. "The more she loses confidence the bigger her bandage gets. People are not buying this... She must have forgotten which leg is injured and shook the wrong foot. She has already lost the elections, the bandage won't be able to save her from imminent defeat," Sinha said.

Meanwhile, the TMC accused the BJP of “insulting” the women of Bengal by casting aspersions on Mamata Banerjee's injury. Former BJP veteran Yashwant Sinha who joined the TMC recently also hit out at the rival party for “churning out lies” and termed the video as one of BJP’s ‘propaganda.’

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh took a dig at the saffron party saying BJP leaders are spending so much time staring at Didi's leg, they might as well fall on her feet. He stated that the people of Bengal will give a befitting reply for its "dirty politics".

Banerjee sustained injuries on her left leg, waist, shoulder and neck as she fell down after allegedly being pushed by miscreants in Nandigram on March 10.