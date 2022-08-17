Last Updated:

BJP Announces New 11-member Parliamentary Board; Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Chouhan Removed

On Wednesday, BJP announced a new Parliamentary party board which will be headed by National President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Written By
Astha Singh
BJP

PTI


On Wednesday, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) announced a 11-member Parliamentary party board. The newly constituted board will be headed by National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and will also consist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP's new Parliamentary party board

However, new additions have been made like BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman, Sudha Yadav, BL Santosh, Satyanarayan Jatiya, Iqbal Singh Lalpura. Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan have been removed.

BJP's Central Election Committee

The Saffron party has also constituted a 15-member Central Election Committee that will also be headed by JP Nadda and consitute of PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman, Sudha Yadav, BL Santosh, Satyanarayan Jatiya, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Bhupendra Yadav, Devendra Fadnavis, Om Mathur.

 

(Image: PTI)

READ | Bihar BJP core committee meet convened by JP Nadda, Amit Shah; Oppn role, issues discussed
READ | BJP eyes to win 35 seats in Bihar in 2024 Lok Sabha elections after JDU betrayal
READ | Telangana BJP hits back at CM KCR for accusing Centre of 'undermining federal values'
READ | Shivamogga clashes: BJP neta says Congress involved in violence; questions party's silence
READ | BJP's CT Ravi slams Siddaramaiah's remark on Savarkar's portrait; 'We're not in Pakistan'
First Published:
COMMENT