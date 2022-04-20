BJP Argues AAP & Congress 'saving Jahangirpuri Rioters'; Explains Reason Behind Demolition

Attacked from all corners for the demolition drive at Delhi's Jahangirpuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released a statement. In the statement, which had BJP's Delhi President Adesh Gupta as undersigned, the saffron party pointed out how the opposition was giving communal colour to an attempt by the government to remove the rioters and illegal encroachers from the area.

Thanking Delhi Police for bulldozing illegal encroachment by Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, Gupta highlighted how it was the 7th instance in the year when demolition was taking place. "The department always acts on the illegal encroachments. This is their routine work," the BJP state chief said, adding, "The department does not ever target a particular caste or religion."

The BJP leader also pointed out that the Aam Admi Party was losing its cool because it was the party's MLA from the region giving space to Rohingyas and Bangladeshi to 'illegally encroach'. "Today is the time to acknowledge who are these people who knocked at the door of the Supreme Court to save the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis," he said in the statement.

'Rioters have no religion'

"Ansar, who fired with a pistol and brandished his sword in the Shobha Yatra, today, the AAP is linking him to the BJP to save its own face. The truth, however, is that your MP Sanjay Singh himself inducted Ansar to the party", the state President of the BJP said.

"Today, AAP leaders are saying that in the month of Ramzan you should not carry out demolition this way, but which religion teaches attacking unarmed men, and policemen during the holy month," he said, underlining that 'rioters have no religion, and should be dealt with in their own language'.

BJP attacks AAP, Congress

Gupta attacked AAP, Congress, in fact, the whole Opposition for working to save the rioters who were attacking the 'unarmed, Hanuman devotees with swords and guns'. "The lawyer who went to the SC against bulldozing of the illegal establishments of Bangladeshis and Rohingya is the same person who protested against Ram Mandir being built and had even questioned the existence of Lord Ram. The protesters of the Ram Mandir are the same people who support AAP in Delhi, Punjab, and Uttarakhand," he said.