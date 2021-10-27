BJP Calls Pegasus Spyware Row A 'manufactured' Controversy; Welcomes Supreme Court Probe

The Opposition went guns blazing against the Modi government on Wednesday following the Supreme Court's order on forming an expert committee to probe the Pegasus spyware row. The ruling BJP, however, hit back at the detractors saying that the Apex court's decision was in line with the Central government's affidavit on the matter.

''The government had categorically said (in court) that in order to counter the false narrative of certain vested interest groups it would be fair if we establish a committee of experts to probe the matter. This is what has happened,'' said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, welcoming the order.

Further mocking Rahul Gandhi for his attack on the government, Patra said that the Congress leader uses the same vocabulary and repeats himself to target the BJP on any given issue.

Responding to a question that the apex court declined the government's request to allow it to appoint an expert panel, Patra said this was not an issue as ''experts are experts''.

The Supreme Court has appointed a three-member panel of cyber experts to probe the alleged use of Pegasus spyware for surveillance of certain people in India. The bench, led by CJI Ramana, observed that the state cannot get a ''free pass'' every time the specter of national security is raised and it cannot be the ''bugbear'' that the judiciary shies away from.

Declining the vehement submission of the government to permit it to appoint an expert panel on its own, the court said such a course would violate settled judicial principle against bias as ''justice must not only be done but also be seen to be done''.

BJP takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a press conference earlier, Rahul Gandhi said that the suspected use of Pegasus for snooping is an ''attempt to crush Indian democracy'', and welcomed the Supreme Court decision to look into the matter.

Hitting back at the Congress, Patra said, ''Rahul Gandhi has a habit of speaking lies and spreading confusion. He has nothing new to offer, uses the same vocabulary, and repeats the same thing like 'democracy is in danger' or 'BJP is attacking 'Constitution' on everything. Such is his repetition you won't be able to say which press conference of him was done on which issue.''

The BJP spokesperson alleged that Gandhi had in the past attacked courts over issues like the Ram temple and the purchase of Rafale fighter aircraft. The BJP fully believes in democratic values, he said, and asserted that the issue of alleged snooping through the software has been a ''manufactured'' controversy based on conjectures and unsubstantiated reports.

(With inputs from agency)