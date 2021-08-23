BJP Can't Resist Dig As Sidhu Slams Punjab Govt & Praises BJP States Over Sugarcane Prices

Amid the ongoing protests in Punjab regarding the prices of sugarcane, BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya on Monday said that it is good to see that new State Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is admitting that the BJP governments in UP, Haryana and Uttrakhand are doing a lot more for farmers than Congress-ruled Punjab.

Good to see Navjot Singh Sidhu, new Punjab Congress Chief, admit that BJP Governments in UP, Haryana and Uttarakhand are doing lot more for farmers than Congress ruled Punjab. https://t.co/lFlKUqkC7I — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 23, 2021

Navjot Singh Sidhu: 'UP, Haryana & Uttarakhand doing a lot more'

This statement by Amit Malviya comes after Navjot Sindh Sidhu earlier during the day took to Twitter and wrote that despite the higher cost of cultivation in Punjab, the state-assured price is too low as compared to Haryana, UP and Uttarakhand. While stating that the sugarcane farmers issue should be immediately resolved amiably, the new Punjab Congress Chief said that as a torchbearer of agriculture, CM Amarinder Singh-led state government should have the Punjab SAP better.

The sugarcane farmers issue needs to be immediately resolved amicably …. Strange that despite the higher cost of cultivation in Punjab the state assured price is too low as compared to Haryana / UP / Uttarakhand. As torchbearer of agriculture, the Punjab SAP should be better ! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) August 23, 2021

Sugarcane farmers protest in Punjab

Over the past few days, Punjab farmers have been protesting over the low sugarcane prices in the state. According to farmers, the prices of sugarcane have not been increased since 2017-18, whereas the prices in the neighbouring states are already higher than in Punjab.

Talking about the current prices in Punjab, it is Rs 310, Rs 300, and Rs 295 for the early, mid, and late varieties. This price has been the same for four years. On the other hand, the prices in Haryana are Rs 345 and Rs 340 per quintal for early and late varieties. The prices are Rs 327 and Rs 317 for early and late varieties in Uttarakhand, and Rs 325 and Rs 315 for early and late varieties in Uttar Pradesh.

(Image: Twitter-@ANI)