BJP Claims Funds Of Punjab Being Used By AAP For Advertisement In Gujarat; 'Brazen Misuse'

Bharatiya Janata Party accused the Aam Aadmi Party of 'brazen use of public funds' on Sunday, October 30. Taking to Twitter, the national convenor of the IT department of BJP Amit Malviya claimed that in the last month, AAP-run Punjab government spent Rs 2.27 crore on Facebook advertisements, of which a staggering Rs 1.58 crore, almost 69 per cent, was targeted at Gujarat.

"Why are people of Punjab being made to pay for Kejriwal’s Gujarat campaign? This is brazen misuse of public funds," Malviya wrote, adding a statement of the total spending of the Government of Punjab on advertisements. In the statement, under the 'Spending by Location' header, Gujarat was listed first top with a total of Rs 15,894,739 spent.

AAP's latest focus - CM face for Gujarat polls

At present, AAP is building suspense over its Chief Ministerial face for Assembly elections in Gujarat. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that AAP will announce the name of its CM face on the basis of the opinion given by the people of the state.

"To know the opinion of the public, we are releasing a number - 6357000 360. You can send SMS, WhatsApp messages, and leave voice messages. We are also releasing e-mail - aapnocm@gmail.com," Kejriwal said, adding that the responses can be sent by 5 pm on November 3, and the announcement of the results will take place the next day, i.e., November 4.

However, in Gujarat's Navsari on October 29, Kejriwal was welcomed by locals with chants of 'Modi Modi' as he stepped out for campaigning. Men and women turned out in large numbers on the streets to show black flags to the AAP convenor, as his convoy passed amid heavy police protection.

Pertinently, this is not the first time, earlier on October 8, during a roadshow and on September 20 at the airport in Vadodara, the people greeted Kejriwal and his associates Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with chants of the former Chief Minister of Gujarat and incumbent Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.