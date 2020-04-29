Delhi HC Bar Association Issues Statement; Suggests Plan For Normal Working Post Lockdown

The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) on Tuesday suggested the commencement of normal working of courts in a phased manner post lockdown. However, according to the association, proper social distancing norms and the wearing of masks will be followed. The Delhi HC Bar Association has given a list of suggestions in a letter to the committee headed by senior High Court judge Justice Hima Kohli.

The DHCBA in a statement said, "We believe that physical court hearings, albeit in a phased manner, have to be commenced with meticulous and scrupulous compliance of social distancing norms, wearing of masks, maintaining the highest standards of sanitisation and hygiene etc."

DHCBA's suggestions to the committee

The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) suggested that the courts have to be operational not only to extent of providing "urgent relief" but also to cater to other legal remedies that may be availed by common litigants. The scope of matters that may be listed includes injunctive reliefs, bail applications, suspension of sentence, objections to arbitration awards, execution petitions, writ petitions of all types, criminal appeals and so on.

Further, until normalcy is restored in the country, litigants and interns shall not be permitted to access court/chamber blocks. The Association suggested that the restrictions may continue on advocates representing a party. Along with it, lawyers operating from their chambers and offices need access to chambers to prepare their cases, access their files, records, books and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the kiosks and shops inside court complexes may be kept closed, however, cafeterias and kitchens catering to chamber blocks may only be permitted to service lawyers by offering 'take away' options. According to the bar association, public conveniences must be maintained with the highest level of sanitisation and an adequate number of sanitisers must be provided at various points throughout the court buildings. Meanwhile, only one entry point will be allowed per courtroom building and everyone must be screened at the entrance.

Delhi HC constitutes panel

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had constituted a committee to create a 'Graded Action Plan' to meet all the issues that may be faced by the court after the lifting of the lockdown. According to reports, Delhi HC Chief Justice D N Patel constituted the committee that is headed by Justice Hima Kohli. Further, various issues are required to be addressed to put in place a "Phased/Graded Restoration to Normalcy Plan". For this, the Delhi HC has issued a circular to all district courts of Delhi seeking suggestions or inputs within a week through e-mail.

(With ANI Inputs)