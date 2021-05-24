BJP Demands Sedition Case Against Kamal Nath Over 'aag Laga Do' & 'Indian Corona' Remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Indore demanded that former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath be charged with sedition for his controversial remarks about the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, May 23, the BJP leaders handed a memorandum to Indore's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Harinarayan Chari Mishra, demanding action against Nath.

Kamal Nath stirs row

The Chief of BJP in Indore Gaurav Ranadive, "Recently, two videos of Kamal Nath went viral. In one video, he was seen asking party workers to 'aag lagao'. In the second video, he was seen terming coronavirus as an Indian virus. He is ruining the image of India, which is equivalent to sedition. BJP leaders in Indore met IGP, submitted a memorandum, and demanded an FIR against Nath."

In response to Kamal Nath's visit to the district, the Indore BJP chief said, "Indore is an island of peace. A person like him spreads hate and hostility. We feel that the peace in Indore should not be risked."

The memorandum was filed against Kamal Nath over two questions, according to Indore IGP Harinarayan Chari Mishra, including referring to a Coronavirus variant as "Indian Corona." Mishra said, "Statutory action will be taken after the investigation into the matter."

BJP demands sedition case

However, in Bhopal, Kamal Nath has been charged with inciting fear with his remarks about the coronavirus pandemic. Yogita Satankar had filed the case against him, according to the FIR copy of the report.

Nath, a former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, was charged with disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and section 54 of the National Disaster Management Act 2005 (making or circulating a false alert or notice as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, causing panic).

The complaint is for Kamal Nath to be prosecuted after a video surfaced in which he appears to be inciting farmers. The veteran Congress leader can be heard in the video urging Congress staff to 'set fire' ('Aag Laga Do') to help farmers 'get justice.' Kamal Nath can be seen addressing a virtual meeting in a 20-second video shared by BJP leader VD Sharma, telling the Congress workers that it was the right time to'set fire' ('aag laga do') and that the farmers will get justice.

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI