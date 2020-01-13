BJP Distances Self From 'Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi' Book; Says It's The Author's View

BJP distanced itself from a book which has drawn flak from the Shiv Sena and NCP for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, saying the party has nothing do with its publication and it represents the author's personal opinion. The book, 'Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi', was released by the Delhi BJP.

Book politics

The national party distanced itself from the book, saying that it had nothing to do with it and that it did not share the same views as the author. The party's media co-in charge, Sanjay Mayukh, told reporters that the author has agreed to withdraw parts that are found to be objectionable.

Speaking to PTI, the author, Jay Bhagwan Goyal said, "I only wanted to tell readers as to how Modi like Shivaji has worked to take everyone along and also been successful in doing what many considered impossible. If it has hurt the sentiments of some people, I am willing to revise those parts of the book."

There have been multiple calls-to-action in opposition to the book. In Solapur, a Sena worker approached the police and sought 'strong action'. The worker said that the Prim Minister had insulted the Maratha King and the sentiments of the Shivasainks. In Nagpur, a Sena worker filed a police complaint and said that the book had generated a generated 'discontent'. In Pune, a protest was held was by the NCP and the Sambhaji Brigade.

The BJP who seeks votes in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have now started comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with him. The book 'Aaj ke Shivaji : Narendra Modi should be revoked and the national leadership of BJP should apologize to the people of Maharashtra — Balasaheb Thorat (@bb_thorat) January 13, 2020

Sena leader Balasaheb Thorat said that the party's national leaders should apologize to the people of Maharashtra and should revoke the book. In a series of tweets, he said that the book should be revoked. He also said that he will be participating in a protest on January 14 against the book.

