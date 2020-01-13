Shiv Sena Concedes 'respect For Modi' While Shivaji Comparison; Invokes Chhatrapati Statue

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday took a swipe at the BJP over the silence of its leaders on the publication of a book that compares Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a sarcastic jibe, he said that he was glad about the fact that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue was not completed during the tenure of the previous BJP government. While acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s status as an important leader, Raut maintained that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj could not be compared to any political leader. Meanwhile, he also revealed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had backed his stance.

Sanjay Raut opined, “If Maharashtra BJP leaders are not willing to say anything, they don’t have the right to do politics in Maharashtra. They don’t have the right to take Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s name. You (BJP) were ruling Maharashtra for 5 years and had commenced building a big statue of Shivaji Maharaj. It was good that it wasn’t built (during BJP's tenure).”

He added, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a big leader. We respect him. Sometimes, Modi is referred to as the 13th avatar of Vishnu, sometimes he is compared to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I feel that the Maharashtra BJP leaders should take a position on this. If this is acceptable to them, then they should clearly say so. Today, Shivaji Maharaj’s descendants are in BJP. There is no need for anyone to get angry if we demand that they should take a position on whether comparing Shivaji Maharaj to a political leader is correct. I have just talked to honourable Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray on this issue. And he said that my stance is correct. This is an insult to Maharashtra and the Chhatrapati.”

Congress and NCP also criticise the book

The book in question- ‘Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi’ was released by BJP leaders in the national capital during a religious-cultural meeting. It has been written by BJP’s Jay Bhagwan Goyal, who was formerly in the Shiv Sena. According to Sanjay Raut, Goyal was responsible for the attack on the Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi. The book drew flak from NCP and Congress as well, who are the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

(With ANI inputs)