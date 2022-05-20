'BJP Does Politics Not Just To Form Government But To Form Country,' Says Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 20 said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not only does politics to form the government but to form a country. He said that India faced poverty, employment and basic problems for several years after independence but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work is visible on the ground on these issues.

"You must not forget whose members you are. BJP isn't just the country's but the world's biggest party now. The ideology via which we started our journey shows we do politics not just to form govt but to form the country," Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his address in Maharashtra.

The Union Minister added, "Congress ruled for a long time, others did too...Poverty, unemployment- basic problems were faced by people several years after independence. Don't say we've solved it all, but his (PM Modi's) work is now visible on the ground."

The Union Minister further stated that India and its citizens are now respected globally. "Indian residents in other countries have told me they now feel respected. Earlier, in international conferences, if Indians said something, nobody heard. Now, the whole world listens with attention," he said.

'India among top 25 exporters of Defence'

Union Minister Rajnath Singh said that earlier defence weapons, including tanks, rockets, missiles and ammunitions were only brought from outside and nothing was built in India. "I created a list of 309 items which will not be bought from outside after a certain date. The process has already started," he said.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh said that India, considered the biggest importer, is now among the top 25 exporters in Defence.

During his address at Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth in Pune, the Defence Minister reiterated India's resolve of domestic procurement of defence equipment to achieve 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Singh also described the youth as the biggest strength, catalyst and source of change for any country.

Image: Twitter/@ANI