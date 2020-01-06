BJP Dubs DMK's Stalin 'brother Of Owaisi' Citing Communalism, Claims Poll Vindication

After last week's results in the Tamil Nadu civic polls, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao has slammed DMK President MK Stalin alleging that the latter is emerging as a 'Tamil brother of Asaduddin Owaisi' for playing communal politics, and claimed that the electoral effects were already showing.

Is Stalin emerging as the Tamil Thambi (brother) of Asaduddin Owaisi? DMK's opposition to CAA & MIM-style communal politics cost it heavily. In a spectacular comeback, ADMK-BJP alliance made big gains in last week's Panchayat polls. DMK+ suffered big losses after big win in LS19. https://t.co/jPh8UH86Vy — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) January 6, 2020

AIADMK, an ally of BJP, had suffered severely in the 2019 General Elections, whereas the rival DMK had won big. In the 2019 civic polls that were contested on 5,081 seats, the ruling AIADMK has won 1,779 seats while the opposition DMK won 2,097 seats.

'Recovery despite massive defeat in 2019 General elections'

GVL Narasimha Rao has opined that the number of seats won by BJP-AIADMK alliance is a big comeback for the alliance despite a massive defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

After the setback for AIADMK, which came a close second in the civil poll, the party has maintained that it has recovered and regained the trust of the people despite suffering a massive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, while the opposition DMK leader Stalin has maintained that his party-led alliance's victory means people have chosen DMK-led alliance despite the 'abusive use of power' by the ruling government and said the result is proof that the power of the people can overcome any kind of hurdle.

After three years, Tamil Nadu had gone for civic polls on December 27 and 30, 2019. Although it was a close contest between the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the opposition managed to lead in the elections.

