'Sonia & Rahul Must Apologise For Insensitivity Of Rajasthan Govt': BJP's Narasimha Rao

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Sunday slammed the Congress over Rajasthan government's insensitivity for the rising number of infant deaths in the state. Rao has asked Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for an apology over the state governments insensitive behaviour towards the issue. Further, he said that Ashok Gehlot should resign as Chief Minister and the government in the state must take the responsibility of the deaths of infants.

Speaking to the media Rao said, "Sonia and Rahul should come out and apologise for insensitiveness of Rajasthan government. Ashok Gehlot must resign and take responsibilities for the death of those infants."

Rao also urged Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) to protest against Sonia Gandhi outside her residence for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 amid the attacks on Sikh minorities in Nankana Saheb in Pakistan.

Rao said, "DPCC should protest at 10 Janpath outside Sonia’s residence and should sloganeering against them 'Sonia Gandhi Sharam Karo, Priyanka Gandhi Sharam Karo' for their oppose of CAA. I appeal DPCC and others to come with us and support CAA. I welcome protests by DPCC over Nankana Saheb incident."

Dy CM Sachin Pilot says 'We must take responsibility'

On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, while visiting the JK Lon Hospital in Kota where 107 infants have died stated that one must take responsibility for the tragedy. Contradicting CM Ashok Gehlot who has made several insensitive comments like - 'Infant deaths common', Pilot said that the government's approach should have been more compassionate. Moreover, differing from Health minister Raghu Das's stance that the previous govt had created lapses, he said that he pointed out that the Congress govt had been in power for the past 13 months and hence should not shift blame.

Lack of staff, Lack of oxygen

Earlier on Tuesday, the three-member committee comprising Dr Amarjeet Mehta, Dr Rambabu Sharma, and Dr Sunil Bhatnagar cleared the hospital saying that the hospital was short of beds, functioning at 150 per cent of its capacity. Apart from these, the NCPCR report has revealed broken windows and gates, pigs roaming inside the hospital campus and acute shortage of staff. Moreover, the majority of the nursing staff's services are being terminated as they are contractual employees and that crucial time has been wasted in getting the necessary oxygen supply to the infants. There is also a lack of incubators and oxygen cylinders in the hospital.

