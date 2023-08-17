BJP Expels Its State VP In Ladakh Over Son's Involvement In 'elopement Of Buddhist Girl'

The Ladakh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled its state Vice-President (VP) Nazir Ahmed from his post and primary membership in the party with immediate effect. The decision was taken for the leader’s alleged involvement in a case pertaining to his son eloping with a girl from the Buddhist community.

Ladakh BJP state President Phunchok Stanzin told Republic that the Ladakh leadership has decided to relieve Nazir Ahmed from his duties as state VP and cancel his primary membership in the party, taking immediate action after he was given a week's time to put forth his side. “We have taken this step to ensure that people don’t feel that any community is being suppressed. We don’t want the situation to deteriorate in the region as our party always believes in maintaining communal harmony,” he added.

The notice issued to him states that Nazir Ahmed was given enough time to clarify “his involvement in a sensitive issue of the elopement of a Buddhist girl by his son, Manzoor Ahmed”.

The order further added,” The incident is deemed unacceptable by all religious communities in Ladakh, as it jeopardises communal harmony and unity among the people of this region. As a result, a decision has been reached to promptly relieve Nazir Ahmed of his responsibilities as state VP and revoke his primary membership within the BIP with immediate effect.”

The action was taken days after the VP’s son reportedly eloped with a girl from the Buddhist community, which led to sharp criticism from the party.