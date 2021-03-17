BJP Files Complaint Against TMC's Anubrata Mondal; Accuses Him Of Murdering Party Worker

The West Bengal BJP on Wednesday filed a complaint against TMC's Anubrata Mondal accusing him of orchestrating the 'cold-blooded murder' of BJP worker Bapi Ankure in the state. In its three-page letter to the EC, the BJP cited the complaint lodged by the BJP worker's father, alleging that his murder was committed by the goons of the TMC led by Mondal.

Talking about how there was an atmosphere of fear and intimidation in the state, the BJP urged the EC to look into the matter for the sake of 'free and fair elections' in West Bengal. "There is utter and complete lawlessness and absolute disregard for the Rule of Law which is apparent from the aforesaid incident," it said.

"It is plainly apparent that the Trinamool Congress is planning to manipulate the upcoming elections by brazenly indulging in booth capturing, rigging, and intimidation of voters and other illegal and criminal acts," read the BJP's letter.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a complaint with Election Commission "against TMC leader Anubrata Mondol and party workers for causing the cold-blooded murder of BJP worker & creating an atmosphere of fear." pic.twitter.com/uoUVUelL0r — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

Shah, Nadda visit homes of deceased BJP workers

Earlier it had been reported that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda will visit the homes of all the BJP workers who were allegedly killed due to 'political violence' in poll-bound West Bengal. Sources revealed that the BJP has a list of 129 workers who were have died over the past two years in the state which has been divided into two parts. Amit Shah will be visiting half of the homes, with JP Nadda visiting the other half to cover all families of the saffron party workers who had lost their children in the state.

Yesterday, JP Nadda had addressed the death of his party workers in Bengal remarking how the citizens wanted to put an end to TMC's 'Jungle Raj'. "Over 130 workers have been killed, there is a jungle raj here by TMC goons, and Bengal wants to get rid of this. This is their nature. This is their style of working. Bengal now wants to re-establish the culture of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Rabindranath Tagore, and Syama Prasad Mukherjee," Nadda stated.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27-April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.