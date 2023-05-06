BJP Fires Salvo At AAP, Compares Palaces Of Saddam Hussein, Kim Jong Un To Kejriwal's Home

Amid the "45 crore-bungalow" row, the BJP fired a fresh salvo at Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday drew parallels between Arvind Kejriwal and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in terms of the "luxury" associated with their "palaces."

केजरीवाल जी का शीश महल भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपों में लिप्त अन्य भारतीय नेताओं के समकक्ष लगता था मगर अब जो तस्वीरें व तथ्य सामने है ऐसा लगता है सद्दाम हुसैन व किम जोंग के घर जैसी चीजें देखने को मिली रही हैं।

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi shared an old footage of Arvind Kejriwal's speeches in which he advocated against politicians using public funds to maintain extravagant lifestyles, such as large homes and luxury cars.

"Kejriwal’s luxurious palace unveils so many truths about him. The way and extent of the luxury Kejriwal’s palace possess seem similar to Saddam Hussein's and Kim Jong Un’s palaces," said Trivedi while addressing a press conference in the national capital.

He added, "Perhaps such a person (Kejriwal) plays an "important role" in creating a crisis of credibility in Indian politics, and it is the conduct of the likes of him that causes distrust among people about the political class."

The BJP spokesman also poked fun at Kejriwal by referring to his sensor-controlled doors and claiming that the AAP leader runs everything from his party to governments, including the one in Punjab, through a "remote control".

"There are sensor doors in his luxurious palace. Kejriwal controls everything through the ‘remote’, even his party! He controls the Punjab Government too through the ‘remote’," he said.

Trivedi also alleged that common people suffer due to the luxuries possessed by Kejriwal and said that the Delhi CM has cheated the people of the national capital. He said, "The issue here is not just to make allegations, to just show the real face, the issue is about the pain, about the betrayal that the people of Delhi have experienced. The people of Delhi had believed him (Kejriwal), and he so shamefully cheated them all."

Kejriwal's residence row

Reports of Rs 45 crore spent on the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence triggered a political slugfest in the nation, with jaw-dropping details rolling out lately. The BJP has alleged that over Rs 45 crore was spent on the "beautification" of Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, 6, Flagstaff Road, in the Civil Lines area of the city.

Delhi's L-G VK Saxena directed the Chief Secretary to safeguard and take all records pertaining to the situation into protective custody after taking note of media reports on alleged irregularities that occurred during the remodeling of the CM's mansion. "Subsequently, after examination of records, a factual report on the matter shall be submitted within 15 days," the L-G office said.