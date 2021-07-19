BJP Flays Kerala Govt For Relaxing COVID Norms For Bakrid; 'Illegal, Unethical, Illogical'

Kerala BJP Vice-President Dr KS Radhakrishnan attacked the CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government over the relaxation of COVID norms for the Bakrid festival even as the state's battle against the second wave of COVID continues. Terming the Kerala government's decision 'a selective application of the law', BJP's KS Radhakrishnan said, “This relaxation is only given to a particular community”.

“This is clearly appeasement of Muslim community, the scientific community has been ignored for the Muslim community, Corona doesn’t know which community it is affecting," Kerala BJP Vice-President Dr KS Radhakrishnan added.

BJP attacks LDF govt over Bakrid relaxations

Continuing his attack on the Kerala government, BJP's Radhakrishnan called the decision illegal, unethical, illogical and against the common will of the people and attacked the state's Health Minister Veena George. The BJP leader claimed that the Health Minister also wants to appease the minority community along with the present government in the state. CM Vijayan has been subjected to harsh criticism for relaxing curbs even as the state reported an alarming number of COVID cases on a daily basis.

SC defers hearing on Kerala govt's relaxations for Bakrid

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognizance against the relaxations of COVID norms announced by the Kerala government for the Bakrid festival. On July 19, the SC deferred the hearing of the plea and asked the Kerala government to file its response by the end of the day. The matter has now been listed for July 20 instead.

The Kerala government has reduced COVID-related restrictions in the state for three days starting from Sunday. The ease of restrictions is applicable in areas where the positivity rate is lesser than 15%. For areas with a rate of 15% and above, the restrictions will be eased only for a day. Mosques, temples and churches are admitting worshippers. A statewide curfew begins at 9 PM. Kerala is currently battling against rising COVID-19 cases and Zika virus cases. As of July 18, Kerala had 1,25,041 active COVID-19 cases and 35 ZIka virus cases.

