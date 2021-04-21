BJP Gives Scorching Response To Priyanka Gandhi For 'politicising' COVID-19 Vaccine Policy

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hit back at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi after she blamed the BJP-led Central Government’s ‘failed strategy’ for the COVID-19 crisis in the country. In an interview with ANI, Gandhi had blazed guns on the Centre saying that the shortage of Remdesivir injections, Coronavirus vaccines and medical oxygen, was due to the government's failure and bad planning.

Slamming the Congress leader over the charges, Naqvi said, it is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that the country is equipped with two indigenous vaccines today. He noted that 13 Crore people have been vaccinated so far and more than 15 lakhs people are being tested for the virus on a daily basis.

“We are having over 3000 testing labs who are taking tests of 15 lakh people daily. Our situation is improving with each passing day. The Opposition is unnecessarily doing politics on this pandemic. We should not mislead people during such unprecedented times,” the Minister said on Wednesday.

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra also hit back at the Congress for politicising the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the ‘arrogance’ of the Gandhi family is reflected in their speech and that the nation would give them a response.

“When things shouldn't be politicised, Congress, especially Gandhi family is doing politics. Priyanka Gandhi gave an interview and Rahul Gandhi tweeted. The nation is watching how they're criticising and it'll give them a reply. The arrogance of Gandhi family is being reflected here,” Patra told ANI.

COVID-19 Vaccine Policy Discriminatory: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the government over its vaccine policy, alleging it is discriminatory and that there is no vaccine guarantee for the weaker sections. He also said there will be no free vaccine for those between the age of 18 and 45 years.

"No free vaccines for 18 to 45-year-old. Middlemen brought in without price control. No vaccine guarantees for weaker sections. The Government of India's Vaccine Discrimination -- Not Distribution -- strategy," he said in a tweet.

In a tweet, he highlighted the shortage of oxygen and accused the government of complacency. "India is gasping for oxygen. Thanks to the Government of India's incompetency and complacency," Gandhi said in the wake of reports of shortage of oxygen.