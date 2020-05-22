BJP Seeks Black-band & Dupatta 'My House-My Battlefield' Protest Against CM Uddhav

The BJP on Friday protested against the Uddhav Thackeray-led government alleging its inability to handle the coronavirus crisis. The opposition asked the Maharashtra residents to support the protest by coming out of their balconies, dressed in black, holding placards and raising slogans against the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country, having recorded 41,642 coronavirus cases; of these, 11,726 patients have recovered while 1,454 have died.

The opposition named its campaign ‘Mera Angan, Mera Ranangan (my home, my battlefield) – Save Maharashtra’, particularly targeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who was a former BJP ally.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said people should wear black clothes or masks or dupattas and hold placards with slogans against the Thackeray government. The party also asked all its workers to spread the message so the protest can be a success. He also emphasized on the need for social distancing during the protest.

The ruling government slammed its opposition after learning about the planned protest and said the state is dealing with a pandemic and the government is doing everything possible to control the spread. "The BJP wants people to wear black masks and dupattas and is asking them to stand on their balconies with placards. Is this a joke?”, Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande on Thursday while addressing the media. The Congress also lashed out at the BJP for attempting to whip up an anti-government sentiment at a time when the state is caught in an unprecedented crisis.

The ruling party on Friday further criticized the BJP and said it was time to save the state from the opposition party.

(With agency inputs)