K'taka BJP-JD(S) Alliance Final: BS Yediyurappa Makes Big Announcement Ahead Of 2024 Polls

Hinting at a significant development in Karnataka's political landscape while speaking to soon-to-be-launched Republic Kannnada, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa has made a major announcement, confirming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) alliance is now a certainty.

Yediyurappa emphatically declared, "The BJP and JD(S) alliance is final." This revelation carries significant implications for Karnataka politics and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Adding more depth to the alliance, Yediyurappa also disclosed seat sharing, stating that the BJP has decided to let the JD(S) contest in several key constituencies, including Kolar, Hassan, Mandya and Bangalore Rural.

This alliance announcement comes after months of speculation about the possibility of the BJP and JD(S) joining forces for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The move also follows JD(S)' decision to form an alliance with the saffron party in Kerala, further signalling the shifting dynamics in regional and national politics.

It's worth mentioning that Karnataka had been abuzz with speculations regarding the BJP-JD(S) alliance following the assembly elections, and numerous prominent BJP figures, including former CM Basavaraj Bommai, had alluded to the likelihood of the two parties joining forces. Back in July, Bommai had indicated, "If this alliance which people are expecting is formed, it will be very very crucial in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

It is crucial to note that in the Karnataka Assembly elections held in May, the Congress emerged as the leading party with 135 seats, followed by the BJP with 66 seats and the JD(S) with 19 seats. This coalition between the BJP and JD(S) sets the stage for a potential game-changer in the state's political landscape, with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.