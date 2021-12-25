Last Updated:

BJP Kicks Off 'micro Donation Drive'; PM Modi, Amit Shah & JP Nadda Donate Rs 1000

Kicking off BJP's 'micro-donation' drive, BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday urged party workers to collect donations ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 1000 from citizens

Written By
Suchitra Karthikeyan
Amit Shah, Modi

IMAGE: PTI


Kicking off BJP's 'micro-donation' drive, BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday urged party workers to collect donations ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 1000 from people across the nation. The micro-donation drive begins today - 25 December marking Atal Bihar Vajpayee's birth anniversary and will end on 11 February - Deen Dayal Upadhyay's death anniversary. BJP has raked in Rs 785.77 crores in 2019-2020 in party contributions while Congress received Rs 139 crores.

BJP kicks off 'micro-donation drive'

As per the details of the drive, BJP Karyakartas have been urged to connect with people for micro-donations via the Namo App. Nadda stated that karyakartas who connect with the maximum number of people will be recognised at all levels - district, state, and national. The party workers can track the number of connections they have been able to make via a special referral code built into the Namo App.

In order to attract donations, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda donated Rs 1000 and shared their receipts on Twitter. Flaunting BJP's 'Nation first' culture, lifelong service by cadres, PM Modi said micro-donations will strengthen the party. Shah and Nadda too urged people to do their part to strengthen the party. BJP is the world's largest political party with a 15 crore-strong cadre base. 

READ | Monsoon Session: ADR estimates 90% crorepatis among Union Cabinet; 82% graduate or above

BJP's party donations

As per report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), BJP declared Rs 2642.63 cr as income from unknown sources in FY 2019-20, which is 78.24% of the total income of National Parties from unknown sources (Rs 3377.41 cr). Out of Rs 3377.41 cr as income from unknown sources, the share of income from Electoral Bonds was Rs 2993.826 cr or 88.643%. Donations from Voluntary Contributions (below Rs 20,000) formed 5.255% (Rs 177.483 cr) in income from unknown sources of all seven parties, stated ADR.

READ | '70% of income to top 7 national parties in 2019-20 from unknown sources': ADR report

BJP had declared Rs 785.77 crores in 2019-2020 in party contributions as per an Election Commission (EC) report. Second to the saffron party, Congress received Rs 139 crores, followed by NCP (59 crores)  and TMC (8.08 cr),  CPI-M (19 cr), CPI (1.29 cr). Mayawati's BSP was the only party that declared zero contributions, but declared expenditure of Rs 95 crores.

READ | Jamsetji Tata emerges world's biggest philanthropist with donations worth USD 102 Billion
READ | BJP accuses Congress of receiving donations from China; party 'acting as CPC spokesperson'
Tags: Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, BJP
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND