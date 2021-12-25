BJP Kicks Off 'micro Donation Drive'; PM Modi, Amit Shah & JP Nadda Donate Rs 1000

Kicking off BJP's 'micro-donation' drive, BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday urged party workers to collect donations ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 1000 from people across the nation. The micro-donation drive begins today - 25 December marking Atal Bihar Vajpayee's birth anniversary and will end on 11 February - Deen Dayal Upadhyay's death anniversary. BJP has raked in Rs 785.77 crores in 2019-2020 in party contributions while Congress received Rs 139 crores.

BJP kicks off 'micro-donation drive'

As per the details of the drive, BJP Karyakartas have been urged to connect with people for micro-donations via the Namo App. Nadda stated that karyakartas who connect with the maximum number of people will be recognised at all levels - district, state, and national. The party workers can track the number of connections they have been able to make via a special referral code built into the Namo App.

Our Karyakartas will connect with millions of people through this micro-donation campaign.



'Donation' module in the NaMo App will be the medium through which we will collect these donations.



I seek the blessings of people to strengthen the world's largest nationalist movement. pic.twitter.com/xbiwqpiP9y — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 25, 2021

In order to attract donations, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda donated Rs 1000 and shared their receipts on Twitter. Flaunting BJP's 'Nation first' culture, lifelong service by cadres, PM Modi said micro-donations will strengthen the party. Shah and Nadda too urged people to do their part to strengthen the party. BJP is the world's largest political party with a 15 crore-strong cadre base.

I have donated Rs. 1,000 towards the party fund of the Bharatiya Janata Party.



Our ideal of always putting Nation First and the culture of lifelong selfless service by our cadre will be further strengthened by your micro donation.



Help make BJP strong. Help make India strong. pic.twitter.com/ENdytJYEj5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021

Any donation to the @BJP4India is a contribution towards a stronger #NewIndia.



You can contribute through the 'Donation' module of the NaMo App.



I have done my part and appeal to all our supporters and karyakartas to donate and inspire others for the same. pic.twitter.com/T8h1lI26Mr — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2021

I have made my own humble contribution towards strengthening the BJP using the 'Donation' module of the NaMo App.



Using the referral code, you can also connect friends and family in this mass movement and empower the BJP to selflessly continue to serve the people. pic.twitter.com/gkNAkFfRqi — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 25, 2021

BJP's party donations

As per report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), BJP declared Rs 2642.63 cr as income from unknown sources in FY 2019-20, which is 78.24% of the total income of National Parties from unknown sources (Rs 3377.41 cr). Out of Rs 3377.41 cr as income from unknown sources, the share of income from Electoral Bonds was Rs 2993.826 cr or 88.643%. Donations from Voluntary Contributions (below Rs 20,000) formed 5.255% (Rs 177.483 cr) in income from unknown sources of all seven parties, stated ADR.

BJP had declared Rs 785.77 crores in 2019-2020 in party contributions as per an Election Commission (EC) report. Second to the saffron party, Congress received Rs 139 crores, followed by NCP (59 crores) and TMC (8.08 cr), CPI-M (19 cr), CPI (1.29 cr). Mayawati's BSP was the only party that declared zero contributions, but declared expenditure of Rs 95 crores.