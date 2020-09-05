BJP Lashes Out At Gandhis As China's Media Endorses Cong's Attempt To 'shake' Modi Govt

Unleashing a scathing attack upon the Congress, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra criticized the Opposition party on Saturday for allegedly having links with the Communist Party of China amid the rising tension at the LAC. Patra brought to the fore, a tweet by China's state-owned media Global Times, which mentioned that the Congress is attempting to shake the PM Narendra Modi-led government in India.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Patra said, "Why is it so that be it Pakistan, China or some terrorists, all of them happen to side with the Congress. After abrogating Article 370, there was a nuisance in Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi walks out of the Parliament and says thousands have been murdered. That was fake news and based on that, Pakistan PM Imran Khan had submitted a dossier in the UN, in which the very first line mentioned Rahul Gandhi. Today even China is taken Rahul Gandhi's support. Hafiz Saeed has said in one interview that he loves the Congress."

"Rahul Gandhi congratulations to you. Earlier, you were Pakistan's hero as you questioned the abrogation of Article 370 and surgical strikes. But today, you have become China's hero. You are a hero of Pakistan and China but you are a Zero of India. Why does China find solace with the Gandhi family? China is shooting off Gandhi family's shoulder," Patra added.

The tweet by Global Times, which Sambit Patra was referring to reads, "PM Narendra Modi and the BJP face huge pressure amid border tensions with China, as the Indian National Congress is waiting for a chance to shake the BJP's rule by heavily criticizing failed domestic governance and risky foreign policy."

'China has endorsed the Gandhi family'

Raising questions over the MoU signed between Sonia Gandhi and Xi Jinping in Beijing, the BJP National Spokesperson lashed out at the Congress for having links with China while de-moralizing India's own forces. Patra also accused the Gandhi family of being in China's folds during the Doklam stand-off alleging that the ruling UPA government remained mum on the issue then. Patra also alleged that the Gandhi family received funds from China in the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and accused the party of having an 'anti-India' stand.

"On July 3, when our Prime Minister went to visit Ladakh to address our Indian Army and met with our injured soldiers, Congress had tweeted that all of it was fake. The army had to issue a clarification. Hussain Dalwai is claiming that 20 Indian soldiers did not kill any PLA soldier," the BJP spokesperson said.

Tensions at the LAC

On 31 August, the Indian Army said that the Chinese side carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo on Aug 29-30. "Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground," the official statement by the Defence Ministry said. Earlier on June 15, 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place amid a de-escalation process at the Galwan Valley.

