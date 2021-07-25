BJP Leader Alleges Rise In Atrocities Against Hindus In Andhra; Lashes Out At CM Jagan

The BJP leader Lanka Dinakar has lashed out at the Jagan Reddy government and has alleged that the religious atrocities in the state have risen. In his statement to the news agency ANI, Dinakar has alleged that the violence against Hindus has risen in the state. Stepping up his attack, he has called the Andhra Pradesh government’s regime as a rule of a dictator and compared his administration to the rule of Tipu Sultan.

Speaking of the same, BJP leader said to ANI, "Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration seems to be like the barbaric rule of King Tippu Sultan in terms of massive conversions of Hindus, with appeasement politics, destructive tactics and by wooing attacks on idols across the State.”

Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration is no less than King Tipu Sultan: BJP's Lanka Dinkar



He also made allegations of divisive and appeasement politics against Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and said the government doesn’t pay enough heed to the demands of the Hindu community in the state. He added that the damage to the chariot at the Antharvedi Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy was an example of atrocities faced by the community. The damage to the chariot had happened because of a fire. The saffron party leader recalled the incident as a "symbol of atrocities against the sentiments of lakhs and crores of the Hindu devotees across the country."



In his attack, he added the Bhartiya Janta Party’s demand for the nomination of only Hindus in the famous temples of the state, that are administered by the state government. He stressed the saffron party’s demand of nomination of posts in Devastanams to be filled with Hindus only, accusing the Reddy's government of treating Hindu temples as a source of revenue."Hindu temples administration shall be governed by Hindu employees only. This had been proposed by the then Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, but he was kicked out from the post by the state government Andhra Pradesh," he said. Lanka Dinkar accused the incumbent government of treating the pilgrims and temples in the area as a source of revenue. "The present government appears to treat Hindu temples as revenue-generating sources, to apply the funds against the other religious activities."



(With ANI Inputs)

Image: PTI/ANI