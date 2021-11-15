BJP Leader Anil Bonde And 13 Others Granted Bail In Connection With Amravati Violence

Former Maharashtra Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Bonde and 13 other accused have been granted bail by a local court on Monday in connection with the Amravati violence. The court stated that custodial interrogation is not required and nothing needs to be seized from them.

The court asserted that the state does not have anything to gain from their custody. The bail has been granted on a bail surety of Rs 15,000 per accused. "Anil Bonde along with 13 accused have been granted bail," the court said.

On November 13, stones were hurled at shops during a shutdown (bandh) called by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in protests against a rally carried out by Muslims a day before. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Bonde said that no action has been taken against the miscreants who were involved in the violence. Furthermore, he accused the MVA government of adopting a minority appeasement policy.

BJP's Anil Bonde remarked, "Yesterday I was detained by the Rural Police and today, I am arrested by the City Police. In fact, on November 12, a 40,000 Muslim crowd was gathered and they have demolished many shops. They have beaten many people and after that also, they came with swords and done stone-pelting. Unfortunately, no proper action was taken."

"It was the reaction that BJP called for a peaceful bandh and peaceful protest. In that also, the nuisance was created. They came from Muslim areas with a sword. I appealed for peace and calm in the city. But probably this is the pre-planned violence by Raza Academy. And now because we are protesting against this, they are trying to arrest all Karyakartas of BJP. Our voice is being suppressed," he added.

Amravati violence

On Friday, violence was reported in the Amravati, Nashik and Nanded districts of Maharashtra against the alleged violence in Tripura. In Amravati, more than 8,000 people gathered outside the District Collector's office to present a memorandum demanding an end to purported atrocities against the minority community in Tripura. Thereafter, stone-pelting was reported at three locations between Cotton Market and Chitra Chowk. Following the violence during the BJP protest., curfew was imposed in the city for four days and internet services were shut down.

Image: PTI/ANI/Representative Image