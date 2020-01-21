Oppose Modi If You Want, Don't Be Soft On Afzal Guru: BJP's Kirit Somaiya To Soni Razdan

After Bollywood actress Soni Razdan called the hanging of 2001 Parliament attack mastermind Afzal Guru to be a 'travesty of justice,' Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya slammed Soni Razdan for taking a 'soft note'.

In his statement, the BJP leader said, "You can oppose Prime Minister Modi if you want to, but taking a soft note on Afzal Guru is condemnable. "

Soni Razdan questions death penalty for Afzal Guru

After the cops arrested a suspended Deputy SP Davinder Singh, Bollywood actress Soni Razdan in a controversial tweet attempted to accentuate the links between Davinder Singh and Afzal Guru, who was hung for his role in the terror attack. Calling it a 'travesty of justice' and seeking a new probe into the matter, Razdan questioned the death penalty and hanging and claimed that he was made a 'scapegoat'.

This is a travesty of justice. Who is going to bring back a man from the dead if he is innocent. This is why the death penalty is not to be used lightly. And this is why there also needs to be a solid enquiry into why Afzal Guru was made the scapegoat https://t.co/UUVV2Z9UGU — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) January 21, 2020

Afzal Guru was hung to death in February 2013 for his role in the attack on the Indian parliament. Deputy SP Davinder Singh, meanwhile, was arrested on January 11, 2020, allegedly while ferrying Hizbul terrorists - Naveed Babu and Altaf, from the Shopian area, officials said in a media briefing. Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal was supervising the operation and caught the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of South Kashmir.

In a letter written in 2013, Afzal Guru, who was executed after being convicted for the Parliament attack, has said "DSP Davinder Singh", the then deputy superintendent of police of Special Operations Group, had asked him to "take Mohammad", a co-accused in the Parliament attack case, "to Delhi, rent a flat for his stay and purchase a car for him". However, the angle was probed and could not be substantiated with any evidence, the officials had said.

