BJP Leader Lashes Out At Andhra Govt, Says Financial Health Of State Has 'deteriorated'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lanka Dinakar on Friday, 30 July 2021, lashed out at the Andhra Pradesh government over the financial situation of the state. Stating that the financial health of Andhra Pradesh has deteriorated completely, Dinakar said that the current situation of state is in precarious conditions and it worries about the unimaginable unhealthy financial practices, which have been operated by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for the last 2 years.

BJP leader slams Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Lanka Dinakar said, "Now, the state is in a debt trap without any future revenue-generating productive assets and funds are simply diverting for unproductive scheme to appease the few sections of the people to convert them as vote bank."

Remarking that Andhra Pradesh's situation will become like Venezuela in the near future if people are silent, the BJP leader said that the employees of the Andhra Pradesh government are already under tremendous pressure as there is no specific time to transfer their salaries by the government on time for the last few months.

He further said that even on some occasions, salaries had been paid from debts. Asserting that the financial health of the state has deteriorated and it will be in Coma if things continue as it as, Dinakar said that as per the Budget of Andhra Pradesh for the current financial year 2021-22, there was an estimated debt, which was projected as Rs 37,029.79 crores.

"But, as per the Monthly CAG Report, State Government had raised new debt for Rs. 19,714.04 Crores in the first month ( April) of the current financial year itself, which is 53 per cent of the total estimated debt for the total year," he added further.

(Image: ANI, Twitter-@YSJagan)