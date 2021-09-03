While addressing party workers on the final day of a three-day-long brainstorming session on Thursday, BJP General Secretary D Purandeswari made a bold remark against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. In charge of BJP Chhattisgarh, Purandeswari stated that 'if her party workers spit, then the Chhattisgarh CM along with his cabinet will get swept away.' This comment by Purandeswari was not appreciated by CM Baghel and he launched a counter-attack saying that 'if anyone spits on the sky, it falls on one's own face.'

Controversial remarks by BJP leader Purandeswari

BJP General Secretary of Chattisgarh, D Purandeswari was addressing a three-day long 'Chintan Shivir' of the party in preparation of the 2023 Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Elections. The BJP, that ruled the state for 15 years before being ousted from power by the Congress in the 2018 polls, organised a brainstorming session for the first time in the politically significant and tribal-dominated Bastar region since the formation of the state in 2000. The conclave is being seen as an exercise of the party to regain its tribal vote base in the region where it had put up a dismal show in the 2018 assembly elections.

During her address, Purandeswari said, "We appeal to you (activists) to work with a resolve. If you turn back and spit, then Bhupesh Baghel and his entire cabinet will be swept away. With this resolution, you have to work and with your hard work, the BJP will definitely be elected to power in 2023.” Purandeswari while making her address mentioned that BJP was a party with very different principles whose workers serve the poor, destitute and helpless with a selfless and dedicated spirit. "Every worker is respected in the BJP even if he or she hails from a small town or village," Purandeswari added.

She said that an answer will be received immediately if you ask who will become the next Congress president. However, this was not the case in the BJP where any worker who deserves can rise to become the party president, Purandeswari said. She said winds of change in the state have started blowing from Bastar, a tribal-dominated region. The ruling Congress has "cheated" the people of Chhattisgarh and they will give the party a befitting reply, she added.

CM Baghel makes a comeback

Reacting to her "spit" remarks, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said he did not expect such a statement from the BJP leader. “What reaction should I give to such a statement? I did not expect that D Purandeshwari''s mental state would stoop down to this level after joining the BJP. She was well when she was with us (Congress) as Union Minister of state..” he said while talking to PTI earlier. “If (anyone) spits on the sky, it falls on one''s own face,” Baghel added. Purandeswari quit Congress in 2014 and joined the BJP. She was a minister in the Congress-led UPA government.

