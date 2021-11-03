BJP Leader Slams Telangana CM KCR After Former Aide Eatala Rajender Wins Huzurabad Bypoll

Following Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Eatala Rajender’s victory in the Huzurabad by-election, BJP leader NV Subash have now called it a big blow on the face of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Subash called the by-poll a semi-final for the next assembly election. Eatala Rajender, who is a former aide of CM Chandrashekar Rao, secured 1,06,780 votes to secure a win over Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s (TRS) Gellu Srinivas Yadav who got 82,712 votes. Subash criticised the CM over the result and said that his downfall had begun.

Subash alleged that the CM was manipulating the people of Telangana with false implementation of schemes. “KCR’s downfall has begun and it is clear in the minds of people that Rao was duping them in the name of welfare schemes like Dalit Bandhu which are impossible to implement,” NV Subash told ANI. Furthermore, Subash mocked Rao and said that it was time for him to pack everything and “stay back in the farmhouse permanently”. He went on to add that the CM must mend his ways and “give good administration’ to the people of Telangana, at least for the remaining period of his tenure.”

“Despite the malicious efforts to woo the voters and pumping crores of rupees till the end of the election day, the TRS party had to bite the dust and it was a big lesson taught by the people of Huzurabad to KCR,” he said. “It’s a high voltage drama played by KCR for which people have given a clear mandate to BJP,” he added. Congratulating Eetala Rajender for the seventh consecutive win from the Huzurabad constituency, Subhash said, “RRRs (All the three BJP MLAs Raja Singh, Raghunandan Rao and Rajender) would create tremors for the ruling TRS party in the assembly.”

Eatala Rajender wins Huzurabad by-poll

Former cabinet minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender marked victory at the Huzurabad Assembly seat. He defeated his rival, TRS’ Gellu Srinivas Yadav by a margin of 23,855 votes to take the victory. Rajender bagged 1,07,022 votes, while Yadav came second with 83,167 votes. Meanwhile, Congress’ Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao managed to get only 3,014 votes. Huzurabad by-poll took place on October 30 after former health minister Eatala Rajender’s resignation from the ruling TRS cabinet, causing the seat to fall vacant. Shortly after his resignation from the ministerial position, he joined the BJP.

