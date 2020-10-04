BJP Leader Slams Jagan Mohan Reddy Government For Increasing Crime Rate In Andhra Pradesh

While speaking about the surging crime rate in Andhra Pradesh, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar said that the State stands on the 8th position in crimes against women. He also spoke about caste-based crimes as well as crimes against police personnel. Dinakar claimed that crimes have increased 'under the rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and that the victims suffer due to political intervention.

He said, "There are 2,071 crime cases against SCs and STs. Andhra Pradesh also stood at the top spot in the number of cases against police personnel with 1,681 cases registered against them."

BJP leader speaks on surging crime rate

Dinakar said that it is very upsetting to see that the police force is unable to do justice to the victims and instead of controlling law and order in the state, it has fallen prey to political intervention. While slamming YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government he said that with recent attacks on the Hindu religious sites in Andhra Pradesh, the religious harmony is also at risk. Dinakar urged the State government to stop the political intervention in the police department and keep an eye on the law and order of the State.

"Religious harmony too got disturbed in the state with Hindu temples and Hindus being attacked and to add to this, the government's attitude towards these issues is making the situation worse," he said.

Chandrababu Naidu criticises Andhra Pradesh govt

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu (NCB) Naidu on September 1 slammed the YSR Congress party ruling in Andhra Pradesh for deteriorating law and order in the state. He wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh DGP D Gautam Sawang holding held the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government negligence responsible for the latest attack on a journalist's house and the suspicious deaths of two Dalits in Punganur.

TDP Chief accused the Andhra government of 'unleashing' a reign of terror on the people of all communities including the journalists. Recently the house of a journalist working with a Telugu daily was vandalised in broad daylight. Chandrababu Naidu accused YSR leaders of trying to burn the house of the journalist because he was reporting on the illegal sand mining racket in Chittoor.

(With ANI inputs)