SHOCKER: BJP MLA States 'parents Must Teach Value To Girls', While Opining On Hathras Case

In a shocking statement, BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Saturday said 'parents must impart values to their daughters', when asked about the growing number of rapes in Uttar Pradesh. Putting the onus on women, the MLA advised parents to teach 'young girls to dress and behave accordingly in a civilised society', failing to mention any advice on men. This insensitive remark comes amid the Hathras horror where a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped by four upper-caste men.

BJP MLA: 'Teach values to girls'

"I am an MLA as well as a teacher. Rapes will stop only by values, not be law and order. It is the responsibility of parents to impart values which to their young daughter as to behave and dress appropriately in a civil society. It is our duty, the government's duty, and the family's duty. As it is the duty of the government to protect, it is the parents' duty to educate their daughters with values," said Singh.

#WATCH Incidents like these can be stopped with help of good values, na shashan se na talwar se. All parents should teach their daughters good values. It's only the combination of govt & good values that can make country beautiful: Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Ballia. #Hathras pic.twitter.com/47AmnGByA3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 3, 2020

Yogi transfers Hathras case to CBI

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath ordered the Hathras case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Adityanath has already ordered the suspension of five police officers including the district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir for the midnight funeral. A 3-member SIT is currently probing the case and will submit its report within a week.

What is the Hathras rape case?

The victim was allegedly raped in Hathras on September 14 in a field, leaving her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday, but her autopsy report has no mention of rape. Police have claimed that the Hathras gangrape victim was 'not raped' after the postmortem report stated 'neck injury and trauma' as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts.

The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. While police bandobast is still heavy at Hathras, police have allowed media people or politicians to enter the district after a 48-hour ban as the SIT continues its probe. After a major protest and two attempts, the Gandhi siblings - Priyanka and Rahul were allowed to visit the victim's home by UP police. Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh, a house along with a government job to one family member of the victim.