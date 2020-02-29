BJP Lists Out 'injustices' Under Mamata's Regime Ahead Of Amit Shah's Visit To Bengal

The BJP on Saturday took out a list of what they call a 'series of injustices' meted out to people under the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule in West Bengal. This movement by the BJP is named 'Aar Noi Annay' which means 'no more injustice'. It highlights and protests against the injustice caused to the people of West Bengal by the Mamata Banerjee government. The statement comes ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Kolkata on March 1.

The notice read that since coming to power in 2011, Banerjee's government has continuously betrayed the people of the state and has caused the once-proud West Bengal to fall behind the rest of the country.

READ | Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Jagannath Temple In Puri

"Despite their lofty promises and the pretence of Maa, Maati, Maanush, the TMC government have instead run a government of Murder, Money, and Mafia. Any dissent against the state government is brutally suppressed through arrests by the state police and killings by TMC workers. Vote bank politics, unprecedented minority appeasement and fear-mongering and disinformation about CAA are tearing through the secular and peaceful fabric of Bengali society," it said.

READ | 'SITs Nothing But Puppets In Hands Of Amit Shah': Congress Leader Sushmita Dev

Stating the inflation to be at 7 per cent in the state, the statement further noted that West Bengal's infrastructure is in disrepair and even basic public services are not being provided.

"Law and Order are nonexistent as TMC goons terrorize the state with impunity. The ultimate aim of Aar Noi Annay will be to create a mass movement where the people of West Bengal will reject the misrule and dirty politics of the Mamata Banerjee led TMC government," it added.

READ | Uddhav Thackeray-led Delegation To Meet Amit Shah To Demand Caste-based Census: Ajit Pawar

Shah-Bengal visit

While in West Bengal, Shah will launch the movement when he is scheduled to address a public meeting in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shahid Minar Ground. The Home Minister is also scheduled to address two public meetings in Kolkata the same day. The developments come ahead of municipal elections in the state which are due to be held this year.

READ | Home Minister Amit Shah Says Eastern Region Needs More Focus For Development