'SITs Nothing But Puppets In Hands Of Amit Shah': Congress Leader Sushmita Dev

Congress leader and All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev on Saturday, February 29, took a jibe at Union Home Minster Amit Shah over the violence that took place in the national capital. Dev said that the Special Investigation Teams (SIT) formed for the investigation is 'puppets in the hands of Amit Shah'.

Speaking to the media Sushmita Dev said, "The SIT constituted is hogwash. It is nothing but puppets in the hands of Amit Shah. "

Further slamming BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over his 'Rajdhrama' remark on Congress, Dev said that the statement made by him was absurd and BJP's dharma is only to lie. She said, "Ravi Shankar Prasad's statements are absurd. Lies are the basic dharma of BJP and the country knows it."

SITs to probe Delhi violence

On February 27, two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Crime Branch of Delhi Police to investigate the violent clashes in northeast Delhi. Both the SITs have immediately taken over the investigation of the cases. All the FIRs have been transferred to the SIT, Crime branch.

DCP Joy Tirkey and DCP Rajesh Deo will head the SITs comprising of four Assistant Commissioners of Police in each team. Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) BK Singh will supervise the SITs investigations. Every team under the ACP will consist of three inspectors, four sub-inspectors and three head constables/constables.

Violence broke out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the reports of stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction.

Police officials state that 123 FIRs have been registered and 630 people have been arrested so far in connection with Delhi violence. At least 43 people, including a police Head Constable and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, have died while around 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in northeastern areas of the national capital.

RSP on 'Rajdharma'

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday addressed a press conference in the national capital and slammed interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi for asking BJP to follow it's 'Rajdharma.'

Questioning the Congress party over Rajdharma, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Yesterday the Congress party had visited President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and post their meeting Sonia Ji had stated that 'BJP should follow its Rajdharma'. I want to question the Congress party on Rajdharma."

Reminding the Congress about the times when it had asked for citizenship to be provided to the persecuted minority communities, the Union Law Minister said, "Congress has always asked for citizenship to be provided. Tell me Soniaji, the people from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who are persecuted minorities, do they not deserve citizenship? Your party had an ideology about this. Both Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi spoke in favor of this. Manmohan Singh, Ashok Gehlot, and Tarun Gogoi had once written letters and spoke in parliament, demanding the government to give citizenship to persecuted minorities. What is that Rajdharma that everyone is stepping back on?"

