'BJP Making Deep Impact In South India': Khushboo Sundar Hails Party's GHMC Showing

As the counting of votes in the keenly-fought Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections began at 8 AM on Friday, the early trends showed BJP leading in more than 80 seats. Reacting to it, BJP leader Khushboo Sundar said that the results (though not final) of the GHMC Elections in Telangana "clearly shows what people want and we have nothing to say." Taking to Twitter, she thanked the people of Hyderabad and said people have complete trust in BJP and in Prime Minister Narenda Modi.

'Continue to believe in'

In another tweet, the actor-turned-politician said that the BJP has "found a foothold in making a deep impact in South India and victory in Hyderabad is a proof to that." She assured the people that "Tamil Nadu is not far and the BJP will make a grand entry into the state in 2021 elections."

Results of #GHMCElections2020 in Telengana clearly shows what people want. We have nothing to say. Complete trust in @BJP4India in @narendramodi ji is for all to see. Thank you Hyderabad. And hyderabadis. Miyan n begum saahibas, aap logaan dil Jeet liye. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻❤️❤️❤️ — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) December 4, 2020

We have found our foothold n making a deep impact in South India. Victory in Hyderabad is a proof to that. And let me assure you, #TN is not far. #2021elections we will make a grand entry into TN. Continue to believe in @narendramodi ji and his clean govt. @BJP4India @blsanthosh — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) December 4, 2020

Exit polls predict TRS win in GHMC Elections

Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll predicts a TRS victory with 74 seats and a vote share of 37.4%. As the BJP went hammer and tongs during the campaign, the saffron party is predicted to get a vote share of 33.6% and 31 seats. Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM is projected to get 40 seats and 21% vote share.

A close contest between TRS and BJP in wards where the turnout was between 45% and 48%#GHMCElection2020 #PradeepHyderabadPoll @pradip103 pic.twitter.com/MorgUHY6l6 — Jan Ki Baat (@jankibaat1) December 3, 2020

Top leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, who is Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, party MP and BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya participated in the BJP campaign.

The BJP highlighted the TRS's "alliance" with the AIMIM and sought votes to provide clean and transparent administration in the city. The TRS, however, denied any alliance with the AIMIM.

Out of the total 150 wards in the GHMC, polling was held for 149 wards on December 1 and a fresh poll was conducted on Thursday in one ward (Old Malakpet). Repolling had to be conducted in the Old Malakpet ward after an error was noticed in the ballot paper during polling on December 1.

The polling on December 1 witnessed a 46.55% (34.50 lakh) turnout of voters out of the total 74.67 lakh electors. Ballot papers were used for the election and consequently, the results are likely to be known in the evening.

