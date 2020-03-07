BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak Alleges 'pressure To Join Congress' After His Resort Gets Razed

Hours after BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak's resort in Bandhavgarh on Saturday, March 7 was demolished, he has said that being asked to quit BJP and join Congress party. In the midst of political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh, he has alleged that there is a lot of pressure on him to join Congress and that there is a threat on his life. The administration demolished his resort earlier in the day after he was given notice for land encroachment. Earlier, the BJP MLA also alleged that an attempt was made on Thursday to abduct him, and added that he will always remain in the BJP.

BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak: There is a lot of pressure on me. I am being asked to quit BJP&to join Congress party, if I don't do that then such actions will be taken against me&my family members. There's constant threat to my life. I will die but will never quit BJP. #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/BOhUXrlLWe pic.twitter.com/EV3LoMrlcJ — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2020

Pathak, who is a three-time MLA from Vijayraghavgarh constituency, alleged that the Kamal Nath-led government in the state is indulging in a political vendetta by involving him in the MLA poaching row. His remarks came after the state government ordered to close iron ore mines owned by Pathak, citing Supreme Court orders. Pathak was a Congress MLA from 2008 to 2014. He joined BJP in 2014 and was appointed as minister of state in 2016 in then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Cabinet.

Madhya Pradesh: Congress minister Says 'failed Attempt Of The BJP To Destabilise The Govt'

Madhya Pradesh political turmoil

Recently, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of abducting 14 Madhya Pradesh MLAs to bring down the Kamal Nath government in the state. He also demanded that an investigation should be done on who arranged the charter plane to fly four Congress MLAs to Bengaluru.

In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs, two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly.

READ | Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Refutes Report Of Him Joining Congress; Claims 'abduction Attempts'

READ | Poster War Intensifies: JDU Attacks Lalu With 'Special Prisoner Status' Poster