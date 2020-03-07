Poster War Intensifies: JDU Attacks Lalu With "Special Prisoner Status " Poster

With Bihar assembly polls just 6 months away, the poster war between JDU and RJD has intensified. This time, the JDU has attacked RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with a poster saying "Parivar maange vishesh kaidi ka darza" (family demands special prisoner status) that has a picture of him lying on a bed inside the jail with convicted former leaders Mohd Shahabuddin and Rajballabh Yadav guarding the RJD chief in jail. On the other side of the poster is a map of Bihar in which the people are seen demanding special category status for the state.

Bihar Minister and JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, "Nitish Kumar recently demanded special category status for Bihar again from Amit Shah in a meeting of the eastern regional council in Orissa, whereas RJD is concerned about the welfare of the Lalu family. They are more interested in special prisoner status for Lalu Yadav who is convicted on charges of corruption (sic)."

The poster has been released by JDU in response to an RJD poster released a day before, in which the party attacked the "double engine" government in Bihar. In a tweet on Friday, RJD said that Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is unable to provide "special state status" to Bihar.

RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav said, "The double engine govt of Nitish Ji and Modi Ji has failed to fulfill its promise of special category status to Bihar. They have betrayed the people of Bihar."

Poster war in Bihar

For the last four months, RJD and JDU have been going head to head in a poster war which was first initiated by Nitish Kumar's party. The very first poster released by JDU compared the 15 years of rule by both the parties, in which JDU rule was depicted with pictures of Dove symbolising peace, while the RJD rule was symbolized with pictures of Vulture symbolising fear.

The RJD then came up with posters questioning the Nitish government's involvement in various scams and medical apathy which led to the deaths of children with encephalitis in government hospitals. RJD came up with another poster soon after, calling the Bihar government a trouble engine with Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi leading the train. In response to this, the JDU came up with a poster of "thugs of Bihar " with Lalu's picture. This is the eighth time the JDU and the RJD have engaged in poster war.

