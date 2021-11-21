BJP MLA Ashish Shelar Attacks MVA Govt After Excise Duty Reduced On Imported Liquor

Targeting the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar on Sunday claimed that the Maharashtra government is 'running on agenda of pub, party and peg'. His remarks come after the state government reduced excise duty on imported foreign liquor by 50%.

BJP leader Amit Malviya also questioned the Maharashtra government for making 'scotch cheaper' while the common man continues to suffer the brunt of high fuel prices.

Amit Malviya questions the Maharashtra govt's priorities

"The MVA in Maharashtra has slashed excise duty on imported liquor by 50% but hasn’t cut VAT on petrol and diesel products. So the rich can now have their scotch cheaper where as the common man, the poor, continue to suffer and bear the brunt of high fuel prices. Priorities?" he tweeted.

Attacking the Maharashtra government, BJP leader Priti Gandhi said, "Meanwhile, Maharashtra State has reduced Excise duty on imported Scotch Whiskey by a massive 50%. But they will not reduce Petrol/Diesel prices by a single paisa. While the rich and famous can enjoy their drink, the common man continues to suffer. Suit-boot ki sarkar kiski??!"

Excise duty slashed on imported liquor in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government slashed excise duty on imported liquor by 50% to bring it at par with its price in other states. "The excise duty on imported scotch whiskey has been brought down from 300% to 150% of the manufacturing cost. The notification in this regard will be issued on Thursday, November 25," an official told PTI.

The Maharashtra government makes around Rs 100 crore in revenue from the same on imported scotch annually, she said. This move is expected to increase revenue to Rs 250 crore as the sale is expected to shoot up. The reduction in excise duty will also restrain the smuggling of imported liquor from other states, she said.

During the three fiscals from 2016-17 to 2018-19, revenue from imported liquor was around Rs 200 crore. However, it was reduced to Rs 100 crore during 2019-20 and 2020-21 due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic and sudden jump in sales tax.

